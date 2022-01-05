SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With #10 Morningside’s second leading scorer Taylor Rodenburgh out with an injury, the Mustangs have needed someone else to step up in each of their last three games without her. On Wednesday it was senior forward Sophia Peppers’ turn.

The Exira, Iowa native finished with a huge game to lift Morningside (12-3, 8-1) to a 78-58 win over College of Saint Mary. Peppers scored a career high 29 points to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and four blocks in a win over the Flames. It was her third game of 20 or more points this season, as well as a season high for rebounds as well.

The Mustangs return to action Saturday, January 8 when they play at Midland at 2:00.