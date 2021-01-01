Peppers’ big night spoils Northwestern’s upset bid over #14 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite a cold start, the #14 Morningside women’s basketball team turned the heat up in the second half to come away with a 75-62 win over Northwestern.

The Red Raiders led throughout the first half, as the Mustangs struggled in the second quarter, going 3-11 from the field during the period for a 38-29 Northwestern advantage at half.

In the second half, it was a different story, however, and Sophia Peppers poured in 19 of her season high 26 points to spearhead a second half charge that saw Morningside outscore Northwestern 46-24 in the game’s final 20 minutes of play.