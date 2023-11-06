LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced its 2022-2023 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year, with one Siouxland head coach receiving the honor.

Pender girls basketball coach Jason Dolliver was named the state’s girls basketball coach of the year. This past season, Dolliver guided the Pendragons to a 27-3 record and its first state title since 2013, defeating Oakland-Craig 45-42 in the Class C2 final this past year.

Dolliver was one of 24 coaches around the state recognized. The coaches will be honored during the Class A girls state basketball semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on March 1st, 2024.

