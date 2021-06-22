Patrick Ledet wins Pitcher of the Week award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced that Patrick Ledet has won the American Association Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week Award.

Ledet gets the award after tossing a complete game on June 16th at Kane County in a 2-1 X’s victory. The lefty punched out seven batters in the contest while allowing nine hits and a walk and just a single unearned run. It was the second complete game of Ledet’s career.

In the young season, Ledet has now started six games going 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA. He has 38 strikeouts and only seven walks in 33.1 innings.

The Texas native is currently in his fifth season of professional baseball. After a collegiate career at Stephen F Austin University, Ledet spent his first three seasons of pro ball in the Frontier League. In 2019 Ledet had an All-Star campaign for the Lake Erie Crushers He made 19 starts and went 6-4 with a career low 2.34 ERA. Tossed 119.1 innings, tallying 109 strikeouts (8.2 K/9) making it the first time he reached the century mark in punch outs in a season.

The southpaw also pitched in the Australian Baseball League with the Melbourne Aces in the winter of 2019 and was a part of the championship winning club.

Ledet becomes the second Sioux City Explorer to earn weekly league honors this year after Jared Walker took home batter of the week for the first week of the season. He is the first X’s pitcher to take home the award since Pete Tago did on August 4, 2019.