SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – At the Sioux City Metro Penathlon, Sioux City swimmer Natalie Patee placed in the top three in all five events she swam in. Patee earned wins in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, and 100 yard individual medley events.

Teammate Addison Oelke finished first in the 50 yard butterfly with a pair of second-place finished in the 50 yard backstroke and 100 yard individual medley.

Sioux City Metro swimmer Olivia Ten Napel won the 50 yard breaststroke event.