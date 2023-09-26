SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school swimming action from September 26th, 2023:
Sioux City Metros 90, Lewis Central 80
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
