Padilla shines in first career start propelling Iowa to rather strange 27-22 win

IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For the first time in weeks, the #18 Iowa Hawkeye offense showed signs of life as they took down Minnesota 27-22 inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night.

Alex Padilla, who was making his first career start, showcased himself well with a combination of rollout passes, accurate downfield throws and commanding the pocket. Iowa allowed Minnesota to rush for 189 yards and convert 23 first downs, but still came away with the win.

It is the Hawkeyes’ seventh consecutive victory in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa stays at home next Saturday to face Illinois, with kickoff at Kinnick Stadium set for 1:00 p.m.