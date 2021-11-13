Padilla leads Iowa to 27-22 win over Minnesota in first career start

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS SCORE TO 27-22 INSTEAD OF 27-24 – Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) carries the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-22. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start and No. 19 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to defeat Minnesota 27-22. The Hawkeyes led 24-16 before Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play. The Gophers went for the two-point conversion but Morgan’s pass attempt was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell to the turf. Iowa is tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten West. The Badgers own the tiebreaker with Iowa because of their win over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories