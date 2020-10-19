Pac-12 conference establishes cancellation, tiebreaker procedures

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, is the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz. The return of football isn’t likely to make much of a dent in the losses athletic departments across the Pac-12 will ultimately incur because of the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with dramatic budget shortfalls, most schools in the league have already resorted to layoffs, furloughs, and cutting some sports entirely. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 has established cancellation and tiebreaker policies for its virus-truncated football season.

The conference announced that a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players must be available for any team to participate in a game.

The game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest if a school elects not to play the game shorthanded.

The Pac-12′s seven-game, conference-only season is scheduled to start November 7 and the conference is taking potential cancellations into consideration in its tiebreaker policies.