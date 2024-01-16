IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa forward Owen Freeman has stayed in stride as the Big Ten’s top fresman this season, leading the conference in points, rebounds and blocks. A blowout over Nebraska proved no different as Freeman earned back-to-back honors as Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The Moline, Illinois native had the hot hand in Iowa’s 94-76 win over the Huskers. Knocking down a career-high 11 field goals on a team-high 84.6 shooting clip, Freeman flexed for 22 points and 10 rebounds to notch his third overall double-double this season, the most by a Hawkeye freshman since Luka Garza in 2017-18.

This is the sixth overall freshman honor for Freeman, ranking as the ninth-most in conference history and most since Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens won the honor 7 times during the 2021-22 season.