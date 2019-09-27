Outside the Zone: 9-27-2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer wanes and cooler temperatures approach, high school football takes over Friday nights. KCAU 9’s SportsZone will be here to show the highlights and the biggest games of the night.

KCAU 9 News will air at its normal time tonight at 10 p.m., but at 10:15, SportsZone will take over. Join Jake and Jacob from 10:15-10:30 p.m. as they highlight games taking place tonight in Siouxland.

After SportsZone at 10:45 p.m. tonight, join Jake and Jacob for Outside the Zone where they discuss tonight’s games and games coming up tomorrow. Join the discussion on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

Outside the Zone Week 5

Welcome to Week 5 of Outside the Zone

Posted by KCAU 9 News on Friday, September 27, 2019

