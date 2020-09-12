Outside the Zone: (9-11-20)

(KCAU) – Another week of high school football season is underway.
Every Friday night, you can catch the latest highlights from Siouxland games on SportsZone.
After that, Jake and Jacob break down tonight’s action on Outside the Zone.
Watch the September 11 edition live above.
Latest Stories
- Player of the Week: SB-L’s Kaden Helt
- Jimenez, Toms, Pride share senior lead in rainy South Dakota
- Ex-Iowa City development aide sentenced to prison for theft
- SportZone Part 1: (9-11-20)
- SportZone Part 2: (9-11-20)