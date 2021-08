(KCAU) – Another season of high school football is underway.

Every Friday night, you can catch the latest highlights from Siouxland games on SportsZone during KCAU 9 News at 10.

You can check out this week’s SportZone here.

After that, Jake and Noah break down tonight’s action on Outside the Zone on the KCAU 9 Facebook page. You can watch it above!