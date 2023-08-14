ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders come into the season with lofty expectations.

NWC was picked to with the GPAC for the first time in the Matt McCarty era. The Red Raiders squad is loaded with talent and experience with NAIA All-American wide receiver Michael Storey returning for a fifth-year while quarterback Jalyn Gramstad will have his first full season as the starter.

Gramstad took over starting duties a few weeks into the season and made the most of the opportunity. The Lester native became the program’s first 1,000 yard rusher since 2018 while setting a handful of program records in the process.

With the calendar turned to 2023, the Red Raiders say they want to build a new legacy this season.

“Our new motto this year is ‘Our Legacy”. Last year’s team has their legacy, this year’s team is our legacy. So, we want to start something new,” Storey said. So, we want to start something new. Starting this year, starting last week when camp started. Whole new team, whole new players, new faces. So, everybody has got to kind of get in their groove and start gelling as a team.”

“We’re going out there and focusing on this season. What we did last year was awesome, but that was a whole different team. This team has a whole different group of guys, different personalities, and we’re just trying to leave our legacy and put the jersey in a better place,” Gramstad added.

“This group is going to write their own chapter. I think these guys have really embraced that and it started in the offseason and they know that they want their next opportunity to be their best opportunity. These guys have worked really hard from January to now to really write their own chapter for Raider football.,” McCarty emphasized.