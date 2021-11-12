Otzelberger leads ISU to second win of the season over Oregon State

Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50. Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones. Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. Maurice Calloo added eight points. Iowa State led by double digits for much of the second half. After Oregon State closed to within 53-44, Caleb Grill hit a 3-pointer for Iowa State and the Cyclones led by double digits throughout the final four minutes.

