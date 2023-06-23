SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi will begin his NBA path with the Washington Wizards, agreeing to a Summer League deal with the team shortly after the draft concluded last night.

The All-Big 12 Honorable Mention played just one season at Iowa State, transferring in after a stellar four-year career at St. Bonaventure. The Pleasantville, N.J. native appeared in all 33 games for the Cyclones, shooting 57.5% from the field. His field goal mark is fifth best by a senior in program history.

Osunniyi finished his career with over 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 300 blocks, becoming the tenth Division I player in the last 25 seasons and second in Big 12 history to achieve the feat.