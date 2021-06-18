North High alum Biya Simbassa finishes 7th in 10,000 at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (KCAU) — A former North High School Star finished seventh in the 10,000 meter at U.S. Olympic trials.

Biya Simbassa finished with a time of 27:59.94, finish six seconds behind winner Woody Kincaid, who clocked in with a 27:53.62 time. The full results can be seen here.

Simbassa currently ranks 138th in the world for the men’s 10,000 meter with a score of 1,135. In May, Simbassa put up his season best in the 10,000, clocking in at 28:01.15 in Irvine, California. His personal best is 27:45.78, which he accomplished in Palo Alto, California in May of 2017.

Simbassa, a former North runner, went to Iowa Central Community College (ICCC) to compete in track and field. He was one of three athletes from ICCC who took part in the U.S. Olympic Trials, Frankline Tonui and Brian Williams being the others. Tonui will take part in the steeplechase on June 21 at 6:29 p.m. and Williams throw discuss on June 24 at 9:05 p.m.