Oltzelberger adds second transfer to Cyclones in Denver big man Robert Jones

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of 6-10 post player Robert Jones, a transfer from Denver that originally hails from Prior Lake, Minnesota. Jones will have three years to play for the Cyclones.

“Robert’s motor, enthusiasm and ability to sprint the floor will elevate our program,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a physical defensive presence who understands protecting the rim. It became clear during the recruiting process that Robert’s top priority was impacting a winning culture. He will certainly have that opportunity here.”

Jones saw action in 15 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 53.8 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game, posting a defensive rebound rate of 24 percent, which ranked third among Summit League players.

His best game came in the season finale against Omaha when he finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

In 2020-21, Jones reached double figures five times, scoring a season-high 23 points against Regis and 17 points against North Dakota. He made 7-of-9 field goals against the Fighting Hawks

Jones has always been efficient from the floor, shooting 57.8 percent as a freshman and 57 percent overall in his two seasons with the Pioneers. He averaged 9.0 points and pulled down 1.8 offensive rebounds in his initial collegiate campaign.

He had a 21 point and seven rebound performance as a freshman against North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament. He also posted an 11-point, 11-rebound performance against South Dakota State. NDSU and SDSU were co-regular season champions in the league in 2019-20, with NDSU claiming the auto bid by winning the tournament before the season was canceled.

Jones was a three-star prospect out of Prior Lake High School.