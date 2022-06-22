OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Having an Iowa High School Hall of Fame baseball player as a father, and a younger brother selected in the first round of the 2005 Major League Baseball Draft, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see former Morningside catcher Mike Clement’s success in the college coaching ranks.

Clement is a 2002 graduate of Morningside, finishing his career with the Mustangs after beginning it at Kirkwood College. Following his playing career, he stayed at Morningside as a graduate assistant to start his coaching career before moving on to coach at Loyola High School in Los Angeles for one season, then as an assitant for the Orleans Cardinals in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2005 and 2006, before getting back to the college ranks as an assistant at University of Texas – San Antonio from 2006-09. Clement then moved on to be an assistant at Texas A&M from 2010-12 before accepting a job at Kansas State in July of 2012, which he stayed at until 2015, when he joined Ole Miss.

Since Clement’s arrival the Rebels have consistently been one of the nation’s top offenses, highlighted in 2018 where under his guidance Ole Miss was the only team to average .300 in the SEC, helping the team to a record 48 wins.