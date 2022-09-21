SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two teams from the state of Nebraska will be facing off on the gridiron as the tenth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans will host the Oakland-Craig Knights.

The Trojans have been strong on both sides of the ball, averaging over 41 points per game while only allowing six per contest. On the other side, the 2-2 Oakland-Craig Knights come into this one looking for a big road win with an offense capable of lighting up the scoreboard. The team scored a combined 97 points in their two wins this season.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on September 23.