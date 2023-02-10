OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — The Oakland-Craig Knights girls basketball team is ranked 5th in C2 for good reason. The Knights entered Friday night’s game undefeated at home and host West Point-Beemer.

The Cadets entered this matchup winning five of the last seven against the Knights in all competitions

First quarter, Cadets on the move, Allie Kaup takes contact in the lane and finishes the games first bucket.

Next play, dribble drive from Syd Guzinski and the kick out to Adi Rennerfeldt to put Oakland-Craig in front, and the Knights wouldn’t look back.

How about the decision making from Bailey Pelan, busting out the euro step and the sweet finish in the paint.

Defense turns to offense for the Knights, the steal on one end and all it took was two passes and no dribbles for Sadie Nelson to finish the fastbreak bucket.

The Cadets would record just one field goal in the second quarter, and one for Kenna Hughes who converts the three-point play.

Sadie Nelson though, locked and loaded with an answer from downtown; nothing but net to finish the half with a 20-point lead for the Knights.

Sadie Nelson continued to bring the heat in the second half with another three ball for the senior.

Sadie Nelson finished with a game high 21 points toward a 65-32 victory, leading her team to a stellar end to the season.

“We’ve had games where our shots not falling, we try to let that not affect our game but obviously it does sometimes whether we want it to or not but making shots definitely does. It helps our mood, it helps everyone else and then we want to get other people shots because we want everyone to feel like this, and it just keeps going and going and it really does help,” said Nelson.

“It was a little herky jerky in the beginning because they were in some odd defenses and they played some triangle and two, which is not something that we see all the time. So it took us a little while to get going, but I felt like once we adjusted, I felt good about the defense. We only let them score 11 points in the first half which was really kind of the key to us being able to get a lead,” said Oakland-Craig girls basketball Head Coach, Scott Guzinski. “I really really have seen them grow in the last three years that we’ve been together, four years that we’ve been together. They don’t care who scores the points, they don’t care who gets the rebounds. They just want to win the games and they want each other to feel good and that makes me as a coach feel good as well.”

Oakland-Craig finished off the season with 11 wins and zero losses at home, but now the focus shifts to the Sub District Playoffs. The Knights will take on a familiar foe in the Archbishop Bergan Knights on Valentine’s Day.