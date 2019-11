The Warriors had a very special run to celebrate to say the least. After graduating eight seniors and bringing back only four players with varsity experience, SBL only dropped one set the entire state tournament, including a sweep of Western Dubuque in the championship match

An impressive result for a team with only five upperclassmen, nine of them sophomore. So while the team hopes it's set up for the future, they're still just trying to soak in the feeling that for the first time in school history SB-L is the last team standing.