OABCIG’s DeJean accepts offer to playin 2021 All-American Bowl

IDA GROVE, Iowa – The accolades just keep on coming for OABCIG senior quarterback and defensive back Cooper DeJean.

On September 3 DeJean accepted an offer to play in one of the most prestigious high school football senior games in the country, the All-American Bowl.

Just a kid from Odebolt, Iowa! Committed to play in the 2021 All-American bowl! pic.twitter.com/hZMmYH6PnG — Cooper DeJean (@cdejean23) September 3, 2020

The game features some of the top high school football seniors in the country, and features 450 alumni selected in the NFL Draft, with 100 of those coming in the first round.

The 2021 All-American Bowl will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 9, 2021.