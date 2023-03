SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- OABCIG quarterback Beckett DeJean has announced his commitment to play football for the University of South Dakota via his social media.

The Falcons’ QB was a big part of the team’s success this season as OABCIG made it all the way to the UNI-Dome. DeJean totaled over 2,200 passing yards and 40 total TD’s this season.