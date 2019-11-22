OABCIG wins first-ever Football State Championship

The OABCIG Falcons and Waukon Indians came into the UNI Dome both undefeated. But it was the Falcons who took control early and didn’t let go, taking the victory 37-12, and securing the first-ever football state championship in the program’s history.

Junior QB Cooper DeJean had 250 yards passing, 167 yards rushing, and four total touchdowns. Jake Nieman and Kolton Knop each had a touchdown reception. Nieman added a kick off return touchdown as well. The Falcons defense held the usually high powered Indian offense to 323 yards of total offense, as well as forcing three turnovers.

This was the first time ever the Falcons made the trip to Cedar Falls, and they made it count with the championship victory.