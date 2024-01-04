SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hawkeye fans have been on the edge of its seats awaiting the decision pending next season for Cooper DeJean. Well, the wait is finally over.

The unanimous First Team All-American announced he will be entering his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

DeJean posted on X saying, in part:

“These past three years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime…putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and has been everything I expected and more.”

The OABCIG alum was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year.