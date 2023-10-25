IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Game of the Week is a Class 1A second round playoff showdown between OABCIG and #8 Treynor.

The Falcons come into this game on a six-game win streak and have defeated the Cardinals in four of its last five meetings, including the last matchup during OABCIG’s State championship run back in 2020.

This year’s game features two of the top five TD scorers in Class 1A as OABCIG quarterback Brysen Kolar and Treynor quarterback Ben Casey have combined for 53 touchdowns on the season.

Kickoff in Ida Grove is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.