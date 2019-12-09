NWC’s Wedel and Wacker, Morningside’s Gerber, named First Team NAIA All-Americans

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has announced its 2019 NAIA All-America list, as voted on by NAIA Volleyball All-America Selection Committee. Northwestern’s Anna Wedel and Lacey Wacker, as well as Morningside’s Emma Gerber, were selected to be first-team All-Americans.

Wedel had 513 kills on the year, a 4.38 per set average. She had a .345 hitting percentage and added 55 blocks.

Wacker, a setter, finished with 1456 assists this season, 12.03 per set. Defensively, Wacker had 260 digs and 56 blocks.

Gerber had 336 kills this season, averaging 3.0 kills per set. She had a .310 hitting percentage and a season total of 115 blocks.

