(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played Jan. 3-9, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Ashtyn Veerbeek, Dordt University (Forward)

Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Veerbeek, junior from Sioux Center, Iowa, recorded a pair of double-doubles on back-to-back days as Dordt won its fourth and fifth games in a row. In a win over Hastings she grabbed 20 boards to go along with 19 points. It was the second time in her career she’s grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a game. On the week she averaged 21.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game.

Men – Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern College (Guard)

Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Van Kalsbeek, a sophomore from Orange City, Iowa, averaged a double-double in the two games this week as the Raiders had wins over No. 12 Jamestown and Hastings. He dropped 30 or more points (31 points) for the fifth time in his career in the win over Hastings – while shooting 70.6% from the floor. He also added a game-high eight assists against Jamestown while grabbing 11 boards and finishing with 23 points. He became the 49th Raider to join the 1,000-point club with his performance on Saturday.