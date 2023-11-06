SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College kicker Eli Stader has been a mainstay among the GPAC’s Player of the Week honors, with the Wisconsin native earning his third honor of the season following the team’s win over Saturday.

In Northwestern’s 49-28 win at Dakota Wesleyan, Stader made all seven of his point-after attempts for the #1 Red Raiders. Heading into the final week of the GPAC regular season, Stader leads the conference in PAT’s (point-after attempts) with 49 and PAT percentage.

Earlier in the season, Stader connected on a program-best 53-yard field goal, good for third longest in the GPAC this season.

Stader joins quarterback Jalyn Gramstad as players from Northwestern to earn three conferene weekly awards this season.