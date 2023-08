SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Northwestern Red Raiders sophomore setter Liv Reitsma has been tabbed GPAC Setter of the Week for Week 1.

The setter contributed a career-high nine aces against Langston on Saturday. On Friday night, the Papillion native notched her 1,000th career assist in the Red Raiders’ victory.

Reitsma has recorded 20 or more assists in three consecutive matches. #5 Northwestern kicks off conference play on Wednesday at home against Briar Cliff.