SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In the GPAC, the Northwestern Red Raiders are enjoying a strong season as the team is on a nine-game win streak as a part of their 27-2 record, with one Northwestern junior earning GPAC Player of the Week honors.

NWC infielder Gwen Mikkelsen has been named the GPAC Player of the Week. The Casa Grande, Ariz. native went 10-for-15 at the plate during the week while notching a big game against Dakota Wesleyan. Against the Tigers, the junior tallied three doubles, a home run, and 6 RBI in the win.

This is the second time this season Mikkelsen has been named GPAC Player of the Week. Up next, the Red Raiders are slated to take on Concordia on the road in a Saturday doubleheader on April 1st. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.