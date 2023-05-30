SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – All four of our local GPAC softball squads turned in successful seasons, with program records being broken and talented players emerging on all four teams.

Below are the local players that were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region NAIA Teams:

REGION III

Briar Cliff pitcher Maddi Duncan – second team

Morningside utility Morgan Nixon – second team

REGION IV

Northwestern third baseman Gwen Mikkelsen – first team

Northwestern pitcher Kameryn Etherington – first team

Dordt outfielder Ella Koster – first team

Dordt utility Aurora Tyson – second team

Dordt pitcher Abby Kraemer – second team