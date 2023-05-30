SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – All four of our local GPAC softball squads turned in successful seasons, with program records being broken and talented players emerging on all four teams.
Below are the local players that were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region NAIA Teams:
REGION III
Briar Cliff pitcher Maddi Duncan – second team
Morningside utility Morgan Nixon – second team
REGION IV
Northwestern third baseman Gwen Mikkelsen – first team
Northwestern pitcher Kameryn Etherington – first team
Dordt outfielder Ella Koster – first team
Dordt utility Aurora Tyson – second team
Dordt pitcher Abby Kraemer – second team