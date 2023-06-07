SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Northwestern Red Raiders softball program enjoyed a historic season, with their 46 wins the most the team has accomplished in a single season. With plenty of team success, there is one NWC player who earned a spot on an exclusive list.

Red Raiders infielder Gwen Mikkelsen has been named as a NAIA First Team All-American. Mikkelsen becomes the first player to earn NAIA All-American honors since Melanie Mason in 1997.

The GPAC Player of the Year has led the league in batting average, on base percentage, RBI, doubles, and walks drawn. Mikkelsen, who is a two-time GPAC Player of the Week and NAIA Player of the Week winner, adds another accolade to her resume. The Arizona native was also tabbed to NFCA First Team All-Region as well as earning a First Team All-GPAC selection.