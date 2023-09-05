ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The weekly honors continue to pour in for the 9-0 Northwestern Red Raiders women’s volleyball team as a pair of NWC players earned honors for their play this past week.

Northwestern sophomore middle hitter Zavyr Metzger was named both the NAIA and GPAC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the first-career weekly honors for the West Lyon alum, who recorded 29 blocks in NWC’s five matches.

Red Raiders teammate Jazlin De Haan’s 70 kills this week earned her GPAC Attacker of the Week. The MOC-Floyd Valley product currently is fifth in the NAIA in kills per set.

This marks the first time Northwestern has taken at least two of the three weekly GPAC honors since 2020. The third-ranked Red Raiders will be back in action on Friday against #17 and NAIA National Champion Jamestown.