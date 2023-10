ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – West Lyon alum and Northwestern sophomore Zavyr Metzger has been named the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In #2 Northwestern’s win over Hastings, Metzger tied her career-high with 11 blocks in the win.

NWC boasts a 17-2 record, winning eight of its last nine matches.