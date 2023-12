ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern football head coach Matt McCarty was honored as the AFCA Regional Coach of the Year. This is the second consecutive season McCarty has earned the honor, helping lead the Red Raiders to a 13-0 record as well as a spot in the NAIA National Semifinals.

McCarty is one of four college football coaches across all levels to win the honor in 2022 and 2023.