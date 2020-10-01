NWC’s Lynott grateful for opportunity to finally play college football

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Jake Lynott won a state title with the West Sioux Falcons in 2017, and was looking forward to a college career at Augustana. But after a red shirt year with the Vikings, the northwest Iowa native decided he wanted to come back to Siouxland.

“I leaned a lot of lessons there but it just didn’t seem to be my environment or my opportunity,” said Lynott. “So I reconsidered around that Christmas break and decided to come here to be in an environment with Coach McCarty and a bunch of Northwest Iowa guys that I enjoyed playing with. I think it is the right decision… and then unfortunately last year, a week before the season, I tore my ACL.”

With the injury, Lynott faced two full seasons without playing a game, which would make many athletes question how much they want it. But as Jake worked back through that injury, it only made him that much hungrier to suit up for the Red Raiders.

“Building the strength back up and things like that,” said Lynott. “Plus there’s more of a mental barrier to get over with a year-long recovery, missing out on that much football. Then COVID in the spring, not being able to do spring ball. So it was a long way but it’s exciting to finally be back and be able to compete.”

“Jake’s a great player, he’s an outstanding athlete, and it’s really exciting to have him back in our defense and contributing to our team,” said Northwestern head football coach Matt McCarty. “He’s a difference maker whenever he’s out on his field so it’s awesome to have him back out there for us.”

Two games into the season, and Lynott is a starting defensive back for Northwestern. He’s finally on the field again, with a newfound appreciation for the game.

“Football in general, I realized that it’s a gift,” said Lynott. “There’s only a certain amount of time I get to play. Whether that’s the two more years I play year, maybe more depending on my education. It’s just a gift to be able to compete with my friends and my teammates while I’m on the field, and to have a fun time in college.”

No matter how the season plays out for the Red Raiders, Jake Lynott is going to enjoy every single snap.