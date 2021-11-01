NWC’s Kooima named NAIA and GPAC offensive player of the week after first start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The accolades keep rolling in for star quarterback Tyson Kooima (Sr., Hull, Iowa/Western Christian) as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Kooima as the national Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in picking apart the No. 20 Dordt defense, helping the Raiders trounce the Defenders 63-28.

His six touchdown passes against the Defenders set a new career-high for the senior quarterback, breaking the record he set a season ago against Dordt in Sioux Center. The NAIA announcement comes hours after being named the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Offensive Player of the Week.

Kooima led the offense on eight total possessions on the afternoon, as he led the Raiders to eight touchdowns on the day. Only throwing 13 times on the game, Kooima made good on every single throw, completing all 13 of them for 283 yards. His longest strike was an 83-yard touchdown connection to Konner McQuillan (Jr., Leavenworth, Kan./Lansing), converting on a third-down & 14.

On the season, in his appearances in three games, Kooima has a QB rating of 348.15 with an astounding 83.87% completion percentage. He is 26-31 for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns, with his longest touchdown pass being the 83-yard connection against Dordt this last week.

The 2020 NAIA Offensive Player of the Year is the first Raider of the season to be named the national Offensive Player of the Week and the first since he himself did it on October 5, 2020. The last Raider football student-athlete to earn national Player of the Week honors was kicker Eli Stader (So., Cedar Grove, Wis./Oostburg) on November 9, 2020.



The No. 2-ranked Raiders will battle No. 3-ranked Morningside for at least a share of the GPAC title Saturday afternoon, November 6 from Korver Field at De Valois Stadium on the campus of Northwestern College.