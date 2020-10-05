NWC’s Kooima named GPAC offensive player of the week

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2020-21 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.



Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Tyson Kooima, Quarterback (Northwestern College)Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Kooima, a senior from Hull, Iowa, threw for a career-best five touchdowns in leading Northwestern to a 48-40 win over Dordt on the road. Kooima completed 17-of-27 pass attempts for 290 yards and tossed touchdowns to three different receivers. The senior moved into second place all-time at Northwestern with 82 career touchdown passes. His five touchdown passes is tied for the second most in a single game by a Raider quarterback. Kooima also led the Raiders in rushing with 67 yards. Northwestern has the week off before hosting Concordia on October 17. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Chase Hammons, Defensive Line (Concordia University)Concordia defensive lineman Chase Hammons is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Hammons, a senior, from Columbus, Nebraska, recorded two of Concordia’s seven sacks in the 23-3 win over Jamestown. Hammons also contributed three tackles and a quarterback hurry. The Bulldog defense limited the Jimmies to 265 total yards and just three points. Hammons is the GPAC and NAIA leader with five sacks this season. Concordia will travel to Dakota Wesleyan on October 10. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Special Teams – Dalton Tremayne, Return Specialist (Midland University)Dalton Tremayne of Midland University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Tremayne, a junior, from Ponca, Nebraska, had four total returns on the day setting up the Midland offense with great field position numerous times. He had a pair of kickoff returns for 72 yards, including a 56-yard return that he nearly took all the way for a score. In the punting game, he had two returns for 46 yards with a long of 25 yards. Offensively, he added a pair of catches in Midland’s 56-3 win over Briar Cliff. Midland will host Hastings on October 10. Kick off will be at 1 pm.