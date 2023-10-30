ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern quarterback Jalyn Gramstad was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season following the Red Raiders’ 34-20 win over #3 Morningside in Orange City on Saturday.

The Lester native totaled 380 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the win for Northwestern, leading NWC to its first regular season win over the Mustangs since 2013.

Gramstad is just one of two GPAC quarterbacks to throw for 20 or more touchdowns on the season.