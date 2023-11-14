SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern outside hitter Jazlin De Haan was named the GPAC Player of the Year, averaging a conference-best 4.7 kills per set for the top-ranked Red Raiders.

NWC head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch was tabbed as the conference Coach of the Year, guiding Northwestern to a 26-2 record. Lacey Reitz was selected as the GPAC Assistant Coach of the Year.

West Lyon alum Zavyr Metzger earned GPAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after leading the NAIA with 186 blocks. Also appearing on the GPAC First Team is Alysen Dexter and Olivia Gransta. Dexter is eighth in the GPAC in kills while Granstra is second in digs per set.

For Morningside, Sydney Marlow was the lone first-team selection. Her 418 kills are fourth most in the GPAC.

Check out the athletes on the second team and honorable mention here.