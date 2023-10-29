SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – All tickets to the NSAA State Volleyball tournament are officially punched after district final play concluded on Saturday evening. Below are the scores of which teams will be moving onto the State stage in Lincoln next week:

VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Kearney Catholic – 3, West Point-Beemer – 0 (C1-District 1 Final)

Pierce – 3, Ogallala – 0 (C1-District 6 Final)

Oakland-Craig – 3, Wood River – 1 (C2-District 4 Final)

Crofton – 3, Freeman – 0 (C2-District 7 Final)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 3, Kenesaw – 0 (D1-District 1 Final)

Southwest – 3, Plainview – 2 (D1-District 2 Final)

Meridian – 3, Wausa – 0 (D2-District 3 Final)

Wynot – 3, Howells-Dodge – 0 (D2-District 5 Final)