NSAA adds bowling to sanctioned sports, girls wrestling named an emerging sport

During the NSAA’s May meeting on Thursday featured potentially adding a pair of sports to their winter schedule.

The first was bowling, which needed 31 of a total 51 votes to pass, and received just that to become a sanctioned winter sport.

The second was girl’s wrestling, which failed for the second straight year after finishing one vote shy in 2019 to become a sanctioned sport, this year it lost a couple more, only finishing with 28 votes for, and 23 against. The NSAA Board of Directors did vote 7-1 in favor of girl’s wrestling to make it an emerging sport, meaning the NSAA does view it as a potential sanctioned sport in the future.