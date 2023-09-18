SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) released its Week Three football honors and Siouxland would pull off the sweep featuring Morningside’s Zach Norton (Offensive), Dordt’s Ian Macdonald (Defensive) and Northwestern’s Eli Stader (Special Teams) winning their respective Player of the Week awards.

Offense – Zach Norton, Wide Receiver (Morningside University)

Morningside wide receiver Zach Norton is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Norton, a junior from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was an offensive spark, helping the Mustangs to a 47-17 win over Mount Marty. Up by 10, the Mustangs had the ball to start the fourth quarter when Norton split a pair of defenders, taking a pass 66 yards for the first score of what would be productive quarter for the Morningside offense. Norton ended the day with 236 all-purpose yards, a pair of touchdowns through the air, and hauled in 11 receptions for an average of better than 20 yards per catch. The Mustangs host Midland University on September 23. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Ian MacDonald, Linebacker (Dordt University)

Linebacker Ian MacDonald of Dakota Wesleyan University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. MacDonald, a junior, from Edmond, Oklahoma, had a pair of interceptions on the afternoon. His first interception came near the end of the first half in the end zone when Concordia was trying to tie the game. His return helped set up a field goal at the half to extend the lead to 10-0. He was instrumental in limiting Concordia’s running game to 6 yards, with 10 total tackles. MacDonald intercepted his second pass and returned it inside the five-yard line to set up Dordt’s final score. The Defenders have a bye week and will next be in action on September 30.

Special Teams – Eli Stader, Kicker (Northwestern College)

Eli Stader of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Stader, a junior from Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals with makes from 48, 47, and 26. His 47-yard FG was into the wind at De Valois Stadium. Additionally, he was a perfect 6-for-6 on PAT attempts in Northwestern’s 51-7 win over Doane. On the season, he has three made field goals of 45 yards or longer. The Red Raiders travel to Yankton, South Dakota to take on Mount Marty on September 23. Kick off will be at 7 pm.