(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of September 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-23 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Zach Norton, Wide Receiver (Morningside University)

Morningside wide receiver Zach Norton is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Norton, a junior from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recorded nine catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs picked up a win over 21st-ranked Dordt. His long catch of the day was a 52-yard grab, while he averaged was 19.6 yards per catch. The top-ranked Mustangs will host cross-town rival Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa, on September 17. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Tyler Pawloski, Linebacker (Hastings College)

Linebacker Tyler Pawloski of Hastings College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Pawloski, a senior, from Pleasanton, Nebraska, recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass break up. He spearheaded the Bronco defense in a 45-20 win over Mount Marty. On the season he has 18 total tackles, with a sack and an interception. The Broncos travel to take on Concordia in Seward, Nebraska, on September 17. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Special Teams – Jared Quinonez, Kicker (Midland University)

Jared Quinonez of Midland University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Quinonez, a junior, from Tijuana, Mexico, made a pair of field goals and two PATs in Midland’s road win at Doane. He connected from 21-yards and 43-yards and ran his consecutive PATs streak to 81. He is now 13 makes shy of third-best all-time in the NAIA. The Warriors travel to take on Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota, on September 17. Kick off will be at 1 pm.