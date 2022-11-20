ORANGE CITY, IOWA – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (22-7, 11-5 GPAC) dominated their third-straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Opening Round match with a sweep (25-13, 25-6, 25-13) of Philander Smith College (Ark.) (22-10, 9-3 GCAC) inside the Bultman Center Saturday evening.