SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The GPAC announced its men’s and women’s basketball Players of the Week with Northwestern freshman forward Emily Ter Wee earning his first career weekly honors.

In the Red Raiders’ upset win over Dakota State last Friday, Ter Wee tallied a memorable outing collecting career-highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds. It marked the first career double-double of the West Lyon alum’s collegiate career, making it back-to-back games she has surpassed her career-high in points.

Ter Wee currently leads the team with 11 blocks while sitting fourth in scoring with 119 total points. Northwestern return to action visiting Augustana (SD) on Dec. 30.