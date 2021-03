ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After three seasons with Red Raider Nation, senior guard Jay Small announced his intention to transfer from Northwestern for his grad season on his twitter account Monday.

A Hinton, Iowa native, Small has a career average of 14.1 points per game in three seasons for Northwestern, coming off a 13.4 average as a senior. He ends his career as a three-year starter, and with the Raiders single season free throw percentage record at 93% during his junior season.