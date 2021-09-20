Northwestern’s Moser, Morningside’s Wingert named GPAC Players of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – After tying a program single-game record of four touchdown receptions in Northwestern’s 38-0 rout of Doane, the Great Plains Athletic Conference garnered Cade Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley Community) with Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week honors.



The No. 2-ranked Raiders exploded for just under 500 yards of total offense on Homecoming weekend with Moser accounting for 142 yards on eight receptions. His longest reception of the afternoon was a 55-yard connection at the start of the second quarter, a drive that would end in a Raider field goal.

The four touchdown grabs add him to the list of previous stand out Raider wide outs such as Shane Solberg (2019 vs Hastings; 2018 vs Briar Cliff) and Jared Nelson (2017 vs Dickinson State), who both also have games with four touchdown receptions in their careers. Blake Fryar (Jr., Waukee, Iowa/Van Meter) would find Moser for touchdown tosses of 4-yards, 9-yards, 18-yards, and 26-yards.



Moser is the second GPAC Offensive Player of the Week this season as he joins his quarterback Fryar who garnered the honors back on August 30 after the opening week win at Presentation. Four Raider football teams have earned GPAC Player of the Week on the year.



The Raiders hit the road for GPAC play this weekend as they travel to Seward, Neb. to face Concordia on Saturday, September 25.

Morningside University’s 10-time defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champion and No. 3-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics was honored by the conference office for a third straight week with the Player of the Week announcement Monday, Sept. 20.

Senior linebacker Tyler Wingert (Holstein, Iowa) registered his second GPAC Defensive Player of the Week honor. Wingert’s numbers were dazzling during a 56-7 win over Mount Marty University Saturday, Sept. 18. He turned in a single-game career-high 13 tackles, had a half of a sack, and compiled two tackles for losses. Wingert’s afternoon of superlatives on the home FieldTurf of Elwood Olsen Stadium saw him reach double-digits for tackles for a second straight game and the fifth time in his career.